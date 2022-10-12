Sheffield returns as Silver-level sponsor to Accelerate Conference

Sheffield, which provides unmatched expert service from its highly experienced team of loan officers with 15-minute credit decisions, 24-hour funding and expert loan contract assistance, is returning to the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference as a Silver-level sponsor.

For over 25 years, Sheffield has provided financing for powersports equipment for most major brand names in the industry. Backed by one of the nation’s largest financial holding companies, Sheffield offers innovative financing options, friendly service and quick credit decisions.

Sheffield at the inaugural edition of the PSB Accelerate Conference last year in Atlanta? Check. Year 2 in Orlando? Check.

Voicemail? Not for dealers who have partnered with Sheffield over the last quarter century. When dealers call during normal business hours, they get a live person on the other to provide assistance.

Interested in learning how to turn more of your dealership's customers into buyers in 2023? Talk face-to-face with the Sheffield crew at the Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Dealers will be gathering live to get a leg up on their future business performance during the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Dealers can learn more about the can't-miss conference of the year on their dealership's MotoTV video feed, because that's how we roll in Year 2 of the event!

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software and Protective.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details. Or dealers can contact Dave or Madelyn at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com and mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.

With less than two months until the conference, owners and staff representing dealerships in 27(!) different states and Canada have registered. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• NextGen Powersports Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• NextGen Powersports Webb Lake, Webb Lake, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

We're still over a month away, so we'll look forward to seeing your dealership's name here in the coming weeks.