Oasis Powersports holds grand opening for its new location

Oasis Outdoors- Powersports has expanded to a temporary location in Marion, Illinois. The building will allow the dealership to grow, providing more storage and display space for the powersports and watersports side of Oasis Outdoors.

Local politicians attended the grand opening to support the scaling business.

"We are community-based and we feel the importance to be connected with every chamber in surrounding areas," said Randy Pace, manager of Oasis Outdoors- Powersports.

