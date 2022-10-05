Crossroad Powersports undergoes significant expansion

Eric Osner, owner of Crossroad Powersports in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, will speak at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on Nov. 14-16, sharing his 25 years' worth of experience in the industry.

His dealership underwent a significant expansion before the onset of the pandemic. A second story was added to the building to accommodate needed storage space and a 9-foot-by-16-foot elevator was installed to allow side-by-sides and personal watercraft to be stored in the new space.

Osner also discusses business model changes that have been made in his dealership as a result of COVID-19 and how they have been effective.

