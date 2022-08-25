Royal Enfield presents the SCRAM 411 to North America

Royal Enfield has presented the all-new 2023 Scram 411 to the North American market. Adventure-touring meets the accessibility and playfulness of a classic scrambler with Royal Enfield’s first ADV crossover. Based on the globally popular Himalayan motorcycle, the Scram 411 brings a modern, urban twist to this proven platform, while maintaining its adventure DNA. The Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, ideal for city riding. Its competent rough-roading capabilities mean the fun doesn’t stop when the pavement ends.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 in Blazing Black.

Built upon Royal Enfield’s venerable 411cc single-cylinder engine platform and the Harris Performance-developed chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on the street with the capability to tackle rugged roads. A 19-inch front wheel and streamlined styling characterize the appearance of the all-new Scram 411 motorcycle, which delivers a lighter, nimbler and more street-smart package tuned for urban life.

The front wheel and one-piece seat lend to distinct ergonomics of the Scram 411, delivering a comfortable, neutral riding position with an easy reach to the ground. The Scram 411 sheds the distinctive engine guards, windshield, center stand and rear rack of its adventure-touring counterpart, leaving a delightfully agile, freshly styled ADV crossover motorcycle. The new geometry livens up handing for a responsive ride on the street, while long-travel suspension, provided by the 41mm fork and link-mounted shock, maintain class-leading ground clearance and well-rounded capability.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 in Graphite Yellow.

Mark Wells, chief of design at Royal Enfield, loves how easily the Scram 411 can navigate a wide spectrum of terrain and challenges. Speaking about creating a new subspecies of motorcycles, “Most scrambler motorcycles focus only on aesthetics and looks,” he said. “When we began work on the Scram 411, we were determined to create a motorcycle that would be distinct in design and purpose and bring the best of rough-road capability to urban riding. With its distinctive look and design, playful colorways, accessible riding proposition, the Scram 411 is an ultimate ADV crossover for the urban environment.”

With the global goal of offering a fresh, multipurpose motorcycle for modern urban markets from London, New Delhi and Tokyo, the Scram 411 brings its own potential to the North American market. Whether it’s winding back roads, exploring the countryside or cruising beach towns, the Scram 411 will welcome new riders as well as delight experienced motorcyclists with its versatile performance and accessible nature, both in price and size.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 in Skyline Blue.

The Scram 411 will be available in seven distinctive colorways and will arrive at North American Royal Enfield dealerships as early as September 2022. The first 1000 units in North America will feature the Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation, a simple and intuitive turn-by-turn navigation pod that pairs with your smartphone via the Royal Enfield App. Royal Enfield will also offer an all-new Scram 411 Collection of apparel and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 in Silver Spirit, featuring an assortment of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories also available from Royal Enfield.