Dealership mourns loss of parts manager

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of Dakota Neron, parts manager at Xtreme Machines in Millstone, New Jersey.

Here’s a tribute from the dealership’s enewsletter.

“It is with great personal sadness we announce the death of our beloved parts manager; Dakota Neron.

“He passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 as the result of a motorcycle accident.

“Dakota has been a part of our Xtreme Family since High School, 2017. His dedication to the company and knowledge of the industry is one of the reasons for our company's success.

“On a personal level we all remember Dakotas' laugh, his bright smile, his love for motorcycles and family, and his willingness to help others.

“Our team won't be the same now that he is gone. We will miss you always Dakota - our love and condolences to the beautiful Neron family.

“Xtreme Machines will be holding 2 motorcades on Saturday in his honor which will pass his home where we will rev engines and continue to the funeral home where engines will be revved again. If you would like to join, the first motorcade will be meeting at 1PM, the second motorcade will be meeting at 5PM. Both motorcades will meet here at Xtreme Machines, 700 Highway 33, Millstone, NJ 08535.

“Services will be Saturday, August 6th, 2022, 2-4PM & 6-8PM at Hassler Funeral Home in Jackson, for directions and to access his obituary, please click the link below.

“Xtreme Machines will be closed on Saturday August 6, 2022 in observance.

https://hasslerfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4993241/Neron-Dakota/index.php