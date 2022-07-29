McGrath Powersports collaborates with local brewery for Bike Night beer

McGrath Powersports, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has partnered with Lion Bridge Brewery to serve their own Bike Night beer. General Manager Joe Carver presented the idea to the dealership's in-house marketing team and the rest is history. The Bohemian Premium beer was served at their Bike Night on June 30.

The beer label was designed to recognize and thank veterans, active military, first responders and emergency service members. The Bike Night took place at a local bar to support a fellow local business, one of Carver's priorities as a businessman. Not to mention, "Who doesn't want to partner with a brewery," as Carver said.

Read more to learn about the benefits of supporting local and how McGrath Powersports Bike Night turned out.

Click the image below to download the August digital edition.

Click the image above to download the August digital edition.