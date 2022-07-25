Round 8: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship highlights

The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, saw a notably competitive afternoon of racing in its return to the West Coast at the MotoSport.com Washougal National, presented by Peterson CAT. The eighth round was expected to be filled with excitement at the tree-lined Washougal MX Park and the legendary Pacific Northwest venue lived up to expectation.
450 class
Coming into Washougal, no rider had been hotter than Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac, but he was forced to go bar-to-bar with championship rival and Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton throughout the afternoon. The division leaders duked it out over the entirety of both motos and ultimately traded moto wins, with the edge going to Sexton by virtue of his triumph in Moto 2. It signified his second victory of the season, ending Tomac's four-race win streak, and gave the Honda rider back-to-back wins at Washougal.
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-1 // 47)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (1-2 // 47)
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (3-3 // 40)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (4-6 // 33)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (6-5 // 31)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (5-8 // 29)
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (7-7 // 28)
- Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM (9-9 // 24)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (8-13 // 21)
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha (10-12 // 20)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha - 364
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 359
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki - 285
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda - 274
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha - 251
- Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM - 236
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS - 219
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 198
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 170
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Husqvarna - 157
250 class
Multiple riders took their turns at the head of the 250 Class field at Washougal, but the rider who walked away with the overall victory wasn't one of them. For the seventh time in eight races Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence prevailed with the win, doing what his rivals couldn't with a consistent afternoon that saw two second-place finishes land him on the top step of the podium.
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-1 // 43)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-4 // 43)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (3-3 // 40)
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (7-5 // 30)
- Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (5-8 // 29)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (8-6 // 28)
- Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (6-9 // 27)
- Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (13-7 // 22)
- Josh Varize, Rialto, Calif., KTM (10-10 // 22)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 355
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 327
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki - 306
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 275
- Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki - 207
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 194
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 192
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 180
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 169
- Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna - 169
