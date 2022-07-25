Round 8: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship highlights

The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, saw a notably competitive afternoon of racing in its return to the West Coast at the MotoSport.com Washougal National, presented by Peterson CAT. The eighth round was expected to be filled with excitement at the tree-lined Washougal MX Park and the legendary Pacific Northwest venue lived up to expectation.

450 class

Coming into Washougal, no rider had been hotter than Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac, but he was forced to go bar-to-bar with championship rival and Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton throughout the afternoon. The division leaders duked it out over the entirety of both motos and ultimately traded moto wins, with the edge going to Sexton by virtue of his triumph in Moto 2. It signified his second victory of the season, ending Tomac's four-race win streak, and gave the Honda rider back-to-back wins at Washougal.

Team Honda HRC rider, Chase Sexton, wins his second race of the season.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-1 // 47) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (1-2 // 47) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (3-3 // 40) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (4-6 // 33) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (6-5 // 31) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (5-8 // 29) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (7-7 // 28) Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM (9-9 // 24) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (8-13 // 21) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha (10-12 // 20)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha - 364 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 359 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki - 285 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda - 274 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha - 251 Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM - 236 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS - 219 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 198 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 170 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Husqvarna - 157

250 class

Multiple riders took their turns at the head of the 250 Class field at Washougal, but the rider who walked away with the overall victory wasn't one of them. For the seventh time in eight races Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence prevailed with the win, doing what his rivals couldn't with a consistent afternoon that saw two second-place finishes land him on the top step of the podium.

For the seventh time in eight races Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence prevailed with the win.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-1 // 43) Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-4 // 43) Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (3-3 // 40) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (7-5 // 30) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (5-8 // 29) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (8-6 // 28) Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (6-9 // 27) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (13-7 // 22) Josh Varize, Rialto, Calif., KTM (10-10 // 22)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)

Advertisement

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 355 Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 327 Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki - 306 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 275 Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki - 207 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 194 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 192 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 180 Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 169 Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna - 169

Click the link below to view highlights:

WASHOUGAL NATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS