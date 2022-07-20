Twisted Throttle joins the Vision X group

Made effective July 1, 2022, Twisted Throttle and its house brands, DENALI Electronic and DRYSPEC, joined the Vision X group.

For more than a decade, Vision X has been the contract manufacturer of lamps designed by DENALI Electronics. By joining the Vision X team, DENALI gains increased access to technology, manufacturing capabilities, and global market access.

"We originally selected Vision X as the manufacturer of lamps for DENALI Electronics due to their products' outstanding quality and durability,” said Erik Stephens, CEO & Founder of DENALI Electronics and Twisted Throttle. “Their industrial products were developed to withstand the abuse of the harshest environments in the world, including the vibration and hot, corrosive environments encountered in Australian mines, the freezing temperatures of Alaskan winters, and even the rigors of applications in NASA’s space program. We took that build quality and applied it to building high-performance lighting in complete plug-n-play vehicle-specific kits for motorcycles. The combination of our companies will allow us to scale our design approach to many more vehicle types. We are excited about what this means for our customers and the opportunities for growth moving forward."​

The leadership team and staff of Twisted Throttle and DENALI Electronics will remain in place, as will Twisted Throttle's commitment to its existing customers, brands, and websites. The group will now have warehouse facilities in both Washington and Rhode Island, increasing delivery speed to all North American customers.

“DENALI and Twisted Throttle are highly complementary to Vision X with established product development, e-commerce, marketing, and distribution teams,” said Tony Georgitsis, President of Vision X. “We look forward to accelerating each other’s business growth.”