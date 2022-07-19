Yamaha U.S. Marine announces new Marine Procurement Division

Yamaha has announced the expansion of the Marine Procure Department into a new Marine Procurement Division. The growing team will be organized into four departments along functional lines, allowing them to develop specialists who can perform more profound analyses and strengthen internal and external communications. James Mills assumes the role of Division Manager, leading all Yamaha Marine Procurement departments including Strategy and Planning, the Concurrent Engineering Department, the Quality Engineering Department and the Control Department.

“James Mills’ in-depth knowledge of Yamaha products and procedures coupled with years of experience will serve the new Marine Procurement Department well as he assumes the Division Manager leadership role,” said Bill Boehman, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Vice President. “The new division will streamline communication channels within Yamaha, allowing the company to more efficiently source, process orders and ultimately enhance product quality.”

A Yamaha team member for more than 33 years, Mills recently held the position of Department Manager of Marine Rigging Parts Operations and Procurement. In that role, he supported the procurement needs of the Yamaha Marine Business Unit companies and Business Units. These include Boat Power Systems (BPS), Watercraft Accessory Development, Skeeter Boats, G3 Boats, Buster Boats, Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing (YJBM), Bennett Marine (Boat Trim Tab Systems) and Kracor (Rotationally Molded Products).

Senior Manager Matin Kato assumes the role of Acting Department Manager of the Strategy and Planning department as well as the Concurrent Engineering Department (CE). Ko Ito serves as Department Manager, leading the Quality Engineering Department (PQE), while Brian Rodgers becomes Department Manager of the Control Department. The Procurement Division reports to Boehman.