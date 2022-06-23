Buffalo Chip releases full 25 band, 54 event, 9-day lineup

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is all set to throw the wildest, loudest and most fun nine day-shindig at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The now complete lineup features top acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, Snoop Dogg, Jon Pardi, Papa Roach and so many more Aug. 5-14.
The 2022 limited-edition festival poster by talented Australian moto artist Russell Murchie is available for anyone wanting to memorialize their trip to the Buffalo Chip’s 41st anniversary party, however only 150 posters and 100 matching shirts were created with this design. The poster, shirt, full 2022 band lineup and official announcement video can be found at BuffaloChip.com/BANDS.
"If you could bottle up fun, we'd still blow the top right off of it with all we have going on this year!” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “All we know is that this year’s music and event lineup is unrivaled by anything else in the world. And we’re beyond ready for our friends to join us again to get this party started with nothing but smiles and memories to hold on to forever. Get here!”
Ride in like a Bat Out of Hell in search of The Best Party Anywhere with this poster. To commemorate this year’s epic entertainment lineup, the Buffalo Chip had renowned moto artist Russell Murchie create this insanely cool collector’s edition design that anyone would be stoked to have hanging on their wall.
Performances from world-class entertainers are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, worthwhile charity events, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, and so much more. All events are outdoors in an open environment for the safest experience possible. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.
2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event and Entertainment Lineup
Friday, Aug. 5
Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party
Quiet Riot
Judd Hoos
Big Skillet
Camp Comfort
Ultra4 Racing
Woody’s Happy Hour
Badgers' Moto Meet Up
Parade into Amphitheater
Beer Wall Smash
The Rally Roar
National Anthem
Saturday, Aug. 6
Snoop Dogg
Buckcherry
Big Skillet
Schools Out Chopper Show
Wango Tango Custom Gold Wing Show
Motorcycles As Art Exhibit Opens
Ultra4 Racing
Sunday, Aug. 7
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bush
Devon Worley Band
The FXR Show & Dyna Mixer
Ultra4 Racing
HooptieX Racing
Monday, Aug. 8
Rob Zombie
Lita Ford
Foundry
Legends Ride®
Hardcore Cycles Performance Show and Skinny Tire Bagger Build-Off
Sasha’s Cycles Rodeo Games
Sassy & Classy Model Search
Gambler 500 Mini Bike Endurocross
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Papa Roach
Falling In Reverse
Hollywood Undead
Bad Wolves
Biker Belles® Women’s Day
Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show
Sportster Showdown and Dirt Drags
Xtreem Flat Track Races
Mini Bike Show
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Travis Tritt
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners
Williams and Ree
Rusty Wallace Ride
Evo Entanglement Bike Show
Fan Fest
Cherry Pie Eating Contest
Beard Contest
Hot Hunks Contest
Mullet Madness Contest
Thursday, Aug. 11
Jon Pardi
Williams and Ree
Freedom Celebration
Western Frontier Motorcycle Ride
50th Anniversary Rats Hole Custom Bike Show
Billy Lane’s Cool Hand Speedco Antique Hangout
Xtreem Flat Track races
Friday, Aug. 12
Pop Evil
Puddle of Mudd
Zillion
All Brands Bike Show and Bagger Blastoff
Custom Series King Award
Sturgis Rally Wrap Party
Saturday, Aug. 13
Back In Black
Blacklite District
All Festival Long
Wall of Death
Demo Rides
Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant
Maiden Moto Art Show
Rodeo Games by Classic Easyriders Magazine
DJ Hulio
Motorcycles as Art
Bikini Beach Party with Chris Trew
Rope Swing Contest
Slip 'N' Slide Relay
Frozen T-Shirt Contest
Homemade Bikini Contest
Homemade Mankini Contest
Biker Games with Tumbleweed