Buffalo Chip releases full 25 band, 54 event, 9-day lineup

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is all set to throw the wildest, loudest and most fun nine day-shindig at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The now complete lineup features top acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, Snoop Dogg, Jon Pardi, Papa Roach and so many more Aug. 5-14.

The 2022 limited-edition festival poster by talented Australian moto artist Russell Murchie is available for anyone wanting to memorialize their trip to the Buffalo Chip’s 41st anniversary party, however only 150 posters and 100 matching shirts were created with this design. The poster, shirt, full 2022 band lineup and official announcement video can be found at BuffaloChip.com/BANDS.

"If you could bottle up fun, we'd still blow the top right off of it with all we have going on this year!” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “All we know is that this year’s music and event lineup is unrivaled by anything else in the world. And we’re beyond ready for our friends to join us again to get this party started with nothing but smiles and memories to hold on to forever. Get here!”

Ride in like a Bat Out of Hell in search of The Best Party Anywhere with this poster. To commemorate this year’s epic entertainment lineup, the Buffalo Chip had renowned moto artist Russell Murchie create this insanely cool collector’s edition design that anyone would be stoked to have hanging on their wall.

Performances from world-class entertainers are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, worthwhile charity events, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, and so much more. All events are outdoors in an open environment for the safest experience possible. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event and Entertainment Lineup

Friday, Aug. 5

Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party

Quiet Riot

Judd Hoos

Big Skillet

Camp Comfort

Ultra4 Racing

Woody’s Happy Hour

Badgers' Moto Meet Up

Parade into Amphitheater

Beer Wall Smash

The Rally Roar

National Anthem

Saturday, Aug. 6

Snoop Dogg

Buckcherry

Big Skillet

Schools Out Chopper Show

Wango Tango Custom Gold Wing Show

Motorcycles As Art Exhibit Opens

Ultra4 Racing

Sunday, Aug. 7

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bush

Devon Worley Band

The FXR Show & Dyna Mixer

Ultra4 Racing

HooptieX Racing

Monday, Aug. 8

Rob Zombie

Lita Ford

Foundry

Legends Ride®

Hardcore Cycles Performance Show and Skinny Tire Bagger Build-Off

Sasha’s Cycles Rodeo Games

Sassy & Classy Model Search

Gambler 500 Mini Bike Endurocross

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Papa Roach

Falling In Reverse

Hollywood Undead

Bad Wolves

Biker Belles® Women’s Day

Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show

Sportster Showdown and Dirt Drags

Xtreem Flat Track Races

Mini Bike Show

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Travis Tritt

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Williams and Ree

Rusty Wallace Ride

Evo Entanglement Bike Show

Fan Fest

Cherry Pie Eating Contest

Beard Contest

Hot Hunks Contest

Mullet Madness Contest

Thursday, Aug. 11

Jon Pardi

Williams and Ree

Freedom Celebration

Western Frontier Motorcycle Ride

50th Anniversary Rats Hole Custom Bike Show

Billy Lane’s Cool Hand Speedco Antique Hangout

Xtreem Flat Track races

Friday, Aug. 12

Pop Evil

Puddle of Mudd

Zillion

All Brands Bike Show and Bagger Blastoff

Custom Series King Award

Sturgis Rally Wrap Party

Saturday, Aug. 13

Back In Black

Blacklite District

All Festival Long

Wall of Death

Demo Rides

Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant

Maiden Moto Art Show

Rodeo Games by Classic Easyriders Magazine

DJ Hulio

Motorcycles as Art

Bikini Beach Party with Chris Trew

Rope Swing Contest

Slip 'N' Slide Relay

Frozen T-Shirt Contest

Homemade Bikini Contest

Homemade Mankini Contest

Biker Games with Tumbleweed