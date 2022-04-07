Kawasaki reveals Ichiban dealers for 2021

Click on over to page 15 of the April 2022 edition of Powersports Business magazine to see if your favorite Kawasaki dealership was selected for Ichiban status for 2021.

Ichiban dealers are deemed the "Best of the Best" by Kawasaki, with sales, service and customer satisfaction are all factored into the selection..

And with the support of our friends at Kawasaki, all levels of Ichiban dealerships are featured in the listing in Powersports Business.

Click the image below to go to the digital edition.