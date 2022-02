You can get some inside-the-walls flavor from RumbleOn’s recent “The Future of Powersports” leadership summit from a LinkedIn post courtesy of a dealership general manager.

David “Darrin” Bayman, GM at Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson and Hammond Harley-Davidson in Louisiana, came away from the event with this take: “If you think the Power sports business is going to be the same in five years, you are dead wrong.”

His post is below.