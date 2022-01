The No. 1 selling Harley-Davidson dealership in the U.S. for new units during 2021 has been revealed, and it’s a familiar name to many in the industry. For the third year in a row, Riverside Harley-Davidson is the No. 1 New Sales Volume Dealer in the U.S. Check out the dealership's LinkedIn post related to the honor below.

Owner Michael Veracka’s dealership sold more than 2,000 Harley-Davidsons during 2021, according to a post on its website.