Anderson back on top at Oakland Supercross

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson had an emotional return to the top of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross podium on Saturday night after 47 races without a win for the 2018 champ. Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger grabbed his best 450SX Class finish with a strong second place result in front of a crowd of 42,918 that encircled the track inside RingCentral Coliseum. Repeating his third place finish from the opening round, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia took third on the night and captured the points lead after two rounds of the 17-round series. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Christian Craig followed up his opening round win with his first back-to-back Supercross victories.

(From left) 450SX Class podium Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, and Justin Barcia. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo grabbed the Holeshot and held the lead early ahead of a stacked field on the loose and fast Oakland track. Still recovering from a pre-season shoulder injury, Cianciarulo stayed up front for the first four minutes of the 20-minute plus one lap race before eventually dropping back to finish twelfth. It was teammate Jason Anderson, in only his second race on the Kawasaki, who took over the front spot and was never challenged for it. The victory was Anderson's first win since his championship season in 2018.

Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia both started outside the top five but charged forward. Just past the five minute mark Plessinger took over second. Before the race's midpoint Barcia advanced into third. The two riders would stay close but never challenge one another for a position change. Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Eli Tomac, the 2020 champion, steadily recovered from a mid-pack start. He reached fourth place with just over nine minutes on the clock but was not able to close in to make an attack on Barcia for a podium spot.

Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb was following a second-place finish at the opening round but the defending champion was only able to fight up to seventh after a slow start. Opening round winner Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen started well but got shuffled back outside of the top five. Three and a half minutes into the race the Honda rider got out of shape in the whoops and crashed hard into a berm. Roczen would remount slowly and eventually finish 13th.

In Western Regional 250SX Class racing, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda nabbed the Holeshot with Christian Craig quickly on his rear fender and applying early pressure. Two minutes into the 15-minute plus one lap race, Shimoda stalled the bike and Craig slipped past. Two more minutes into the race Shimoda crashed hard in the whoops and dropped back to eventually finish in seventh. Team Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence steadily moved through the pack to earn second place. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker took another 2022 podium finish with third.

The series drops the gate again on Saturday night inside Petco Park in San Diego for Round 3 of the 17-round 450SX Class series and 9-round Western Regional 250SX Class racing.

450SX Class Results

1. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki

2. Aaron Plessinger, Leesburg, Fla., KTM

3. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS

4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha

5. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

6. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha

7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

8. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

9. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

10. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (42)

2. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (39)

3. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (39)

4. Aaron Plessinger, Leesburg, Fla., KTM (37)

5. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (36)

6. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (36)

7. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (34)

8. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (34)

9. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (32)

10. Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., KTM (27)

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

3. Seth Hammaker, Temecula, Calif., Kawasaki

4. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS

5. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha

6. Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda

7. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

8. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha

9. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., GASGAS

10. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (52)

2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (44)

3. Seth Hammaker, Temecula, Calif., Kawasaki (44)

4. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (36)

5. Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda (35)

6. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (34)

7. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (32)

8. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (29)

9. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (28)

10. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., GASGAS (26)