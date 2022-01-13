Coat drive shows dealership’s community support

When a local community nonprofit put out the word that it was requesting coats for those in need, it’s hardly surprising that the local dealership stepped up in major fashion.

Southeast Sales in Milwaukee is known for its state racing dominance. And now the dealership knows a thing or two about collecting coats.

Southeast Sales owner John Erdmann with one of the Havenwoods neighborhood helpers who collected the coat drive boxes at the end of the drive. Southeast Sales was declared as the business in the Havenwoods neighborhood to have collected the most winter wear. Photo courtesy of Southeast Sales

Owner John Erdmann offered up the dealership as a collection box location for the Havenswood Holiday Coat Drive. Coats and winter wear was then picked up by the Salvation Army.

Customers who donated received a 20% discount on any in-stock parts, apparel and accessories. In fact, they coat drive had more success at Southeast Sales than it did at any other location.

Huge props to Angel Lilac, marketing and events manager at Southeast Sales, for being one of the many dealership staffers who attended the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta and provided some early scoop on the shop's community involvement.

Drop us a note at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com to share a few nuggets about your shop’s favorite way to lend a hand.