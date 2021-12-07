FOX Factory launches Trail Trust community investment program

Duluth, Georgia-based FOX Factory, this month is launching its signature community investment program called Trail Trust.

Trail Trust aims to deliver sustainable adventure to everyone with nonprofit partners worldwide. This means promoting the conscientious use of land amongst outdoor enthusiasts and protecting our shared playgrounds. It also requires expanding opportunities within the outdoor sporting industry, diversifying the populations that participate in power sports — because everyone deserves the thrill of adventure.

“Trail Trust represents FOX Factory’s commitment to the future and plays a pivotal role in activating the Planet Pillar of our FOX Factory Frontiers sustainability strategy. This is the beginning of our pursuit of a future where people and planet come first, and where adventure is never done,” said Jackie Martin, FOX Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer. “We’re in a unique position to do more to positively impact the environments where we live, work and play — both from a responsible and safe land use perspective as well as connecting people of all backgrounds and abilities to the outdoors.”

As part of this launch FOX has already awarded approximately $500,000 in Trail Trust funding, including these OHV organizations:

• National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council

• Off-Road Business Association (ORBA)

• Post Wildfire Off-Highway Vehicle Recovery Alliance

• Tread Lightly!

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the FOX Factory’s Trail Trust Program in an important effort to recover and reopen critical multi-use recreation facilities after they have been devastated by intense wildfires or other natural disasters,” said Don Amador, Post Wildfire OHV Recovery Alliance President. “Our post-fire volunteer projects are a great way to bring the motorized and non-motorized recreation communities together so that our sustainable trail networks can be protected for current and future generations. “PWORA commends the Trail Trust program for its commitment to enhance responsible recreational use of public lands and is an excellent example of the important role that industry has in partnering with non-profits to improve access to diverse environmentally sound backcountry adventures in the great outdoors.”

How to Apply

Trail Trust program information, eligibility criteria, and the application form can be found at www.trailtrust.com. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are evaluated quarterly by the Trail Trust review committee. For specific questions about the Trail Trust initiative, email giving@ridefox.com.