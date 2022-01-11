Backstage Pass to Service celebrates a decade

St. Paul Harley-Davidson’s Backstage Pass to Service celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, complete with balmy temperatures rising into the low teens to get consumers out of their abodes and into the shop.

We’ll take you behind the scenes from SPHD in the February edition of the magazine, but here’s some Backstage goodness to hold you over. Hit that follow button as you never know where our next IGLive will come from.

Service manager Brent Godwin and the team at SPHD once again outdid themselves, providing an optimal experience for customers and vendors alike:

Full access to explore service

Visit with techs at their bays

Get bike questions answered

See all the cool service stuff

Talk shop with other bike owners

The 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. event (free food and drink) allowed customers to come in to the service department and talk to service technicians about whatever topic came to mind:

2022 models

New products and accessories

Polish, paint protectants and film install

Performance options and tuning tools

Maintenance requirements and techniques

Current jobs and customizations work-in-progress

There were vendors galore, enjoying the January Minnesota climate and kicking off 2022 with likely the first in-person gathering of its kind in the industry under one roof:

Drag Specialties (Mary Fuller)

Klock Werks (Brian Lester)

Michelin (Eric Miller)

Rockford Fosgate (Mike Tang)

Paint Protection (David Gilbertson)

Tab Performance (Bo Blanske and Scott Schreiner)

Wizards Products (Marc Lawrance)

X-Treme Paint (Aaron Wachholz)