2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ to make debut at AIMExpo

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC announced that it will showcase key new models and Suzuki Genuine Accessories while engaging with the industry and dealers from around the country at AIMExpo, set for Jan. 19-21 in Las Vegas.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for our industry to come together,” said Kerry Graeber, vice president, division manager, MC/ATV Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motor USA, LLC. “Given the extraordinary circumstances the powersports business is facing it is imperative that we stay engaged and connected. Nothing accomplishes that like face-to-face communication and AIMExpo provides the perfect opportunity for that to happen.”

AIMExpo will be the trade show debut of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+; an all-new high-performance sport touring motorcycle engineered with superbike credentials targeting long-distance riders seeking sport bike-level performance. Suzuki will also display the new 2022 GSX-S1000, the GT+’s naked sport-standard sister bike, offering spirited performance along with contemporary streetfighter styling.

These exciting new products along with the 2022 Hayabusa, Suzuki’s legendary hyper-performance sportbike, will be featured in the Suzuki display. Rounding out Suzuki’s presence at AIMExpo will be a Suzuki Genuine Accessories showcase.

Highlighting ECSTAR Oil & Chemical products and genuine Suzuki apparel, these accessories offer Suzuki dealers exciting business-building opportunities in 2022.

Suzuki dealers visiting AIMExpo have the opportunity for a special Parts & Accessories incentive, available only to show attendees.

Suzuki is looking forward to meeting with dealers from around the country to discuss business and interact with Suzuki leadership while learning more about what Suzuki has in store for 2022 and beyond.

“AIMExpo’s vision has always been to gather the entire powersports industry together — in one place at one time,” said Andre Albert, director, Marketing and Events at the Motorcycle Industry Council. “AIMExpo offers a unique opportunity for dealers, OEMs, and aftermarket to connect and focus on the business side of what they do, to have the conversations that ensure a successful upcoming year. That’s why it’s more important than ever to have key manufacturers such as Suzuki joining us this January.”

