2021 40 Under 40 Dealer promotes award with popular Facebook post

The 2021 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers were celebrated at the Accelerate Conference. Among the winners was Tim Bartlett at Jet City Harley-Davidson. Looking for some thumbs up and heaps of comments from your dealership's fans? Follow Tim's lead and spread the word about the honor with a Facebook post.

And read all about the 2021 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers in the latest edition of the magazine by clicking the image below.

The online nomination form for the 2022 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers will launch in January. As always, we will honor the winners at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in November.