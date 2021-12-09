Six dealerships partner up as Toy Run dropoff locations

Foothills Motorcycles and many other dealerships in the metro Denver area will participate in the 36th Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run on Dec. 12.
In December 1985, a small tradition started by Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson quickly turned into a metro-wide event. Bikers in snow, sleet, rain or shine bring toys to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Motorcycles, cars and trucks are welcome. Cost to attend is a new unwrapped toy. Pins cost $5.
Toy drop locations are Mile High Harley-Davidson in Aurora; Mile High Harley-Davidson in Parker; Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson; Avalanche Harley-Davidson; Grand Prix Motorsports and Foothills Motorcycles.
Mile High Harley-Davidson in Aurora will host the after-party from Noon to 4 p.m. after the Toy Run.
The impact on those kids is impressive. Could you reach out to five other dealerships in your area and do something similar for Christmas 2022?