Check out the November digital edition of the magazine to get the latest exclusive Snowmobile data report from our friends at CDK Global Lightspeed.

The study reveals retail trends over the past year and includes DMS analysis of 30,000 new and pre-owned snowmobiles from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. Drop us a note if you locate more current data than that.

It’s on page 32 after clicking the image below, with plenty of goodness on pages 1-31 that you don’t want to miss also!