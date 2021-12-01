For dealer, personal desire to have ‘Big 4’ under one roof becomes reality

A multi-line dealership that started out selling Honda then Yamaha products in 2011 has recently added Kawasaki and now Suzuki to its lineup of offerings.

Capital Powersports in Wake Forest, North Carolina, has completed the "Big 4" offering with all four Japanese brands on board.

In early 2021, Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles were added, and then in October, Capital added Kawasaki’s full complement of products including motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and Jet Skis.

Now as they continue to grow, Capital Powersports has just announced the addition of Suzuki Motor USA to its family of franchises. They welcome Kawasaki and Suzuki into their fold as a great business partnership and are excited to be part of this resurgence in our industry.

Capital Powersports continues to make news after a recent expansion adding a brand-new service center and the remodeling of their parts, accessory and vehicle showroom.

Already a No. 1 Yamaha dealer in the Carolinas and a top 5 dealer for American Honda, they are expected to be a Top 10 dealer for Kawasaki by the end of 2022 in their maiden year. Now with the addition of Suzuki and Kawasaki to their beautiful dealership, it seems there is no end in sight for this dynamic growing dealer.

“I am thrilled to help bring Kawasaki and Suzuki on board and feel this is the perfect time to do so with this resurgence in our industry. After recently adding Kawasaki to our dealership just a few months ago, and already being a top Honda and Yamaha dealer in the region, the addition of these two great iconic brands, completes my personal desire to have the Big 4 all under one roof,” said Kevin R Dunn, Capital Powersports general manager. “I started in this industry in the early 1980s as a Kawasaki rider owning the original GPz550 and then migrating to the awesome Ninja 900, and my first dealership was a Kawasaki and Suzuki store in Southern California in 1985, so I have a personal affection for these brands. I have worked with all of the Japanese brands over the years in several different locations, but I have never been lucky enough to have them all under one roof for that one-stop shopping experience, until now.”

“We are well aware of the needs of all these brands to be equally represented, to manage our promise to them, we will be going into a phase two of expansion starting next year to expand our footprint for all of our departments by a large degree. It is great to see all these new riders entering our sport with excitement. We will be here and ready for them and the local enthusiast with that powersports show environment to wow them with the best customer experience in the industry. We could not have done this without our wonderful staff and the fantastic support of our parent company, Capital Auto Group, led by Tim Michael and his great management team.”

The addition of Suzuki and Kawasaki and continued expansion will cement Capital Powersports as the fastest-growing Powersports store in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Research Triangle area in Wake Forest.

Advertisement