Shelby Turner claims AMA EnduroCross Women’s Pro title

The AMA EnduroCross Series wrapped up its 2021 season with an exciting double-header weekend in Denver, where three KTM-mounted riders were crowned as champions. KTM Support rider Shelby Turner emerged victorious both nights to secure the Women’s Pro Championship on the final night of racing, while Will Riordan (KTM) captured the Junior Championship and Nathan Rector (KTM) took the Intermediate Championship at the final round.

Turner put forth a dominant performance all season long, scoring five of the six Main Event victories in the Women’s Pro division. The Canadian rider also wrapped up an impressive fourth overall in the Intermediate class championship with consistent finishes all season.

In the premier Super EnduroCross class, FMF/Maxxis/RPM KTM Racing’s Cooper Abbott captured a pair of top-five finishes at the double-header finale. Finishing off the overall podium for the first time all season in Denver, Abbott still managed to fight his way onto the podium in the final race of the season. Finishing strong with two second-place and two third-place overalls, Abbott scored an impressive second overall in the Super EnduroCross Championship standings.

His FMF/Maxxis/RPM KTM Racing teammate, Will Riordan, finished sixth overall in the Super EnduroCross standings, earning himself the EnduroCross Junior Championship.

Antti Kallonen, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "Congratulations to Shelby, Will and Nathan on their championships. Also, congratulations are in place for our RPM/KTM team and their rider Cooper Abbott, for stepping up this year and producing great results all season long that ultimately awarded him second overall in the championship. It is rewarding to see this many great results from KTM riders."

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart, the Round 3 overall winner, suffered an unfortunate hand injury at the previous round and quickly underwent surgery last week. As a result, Hart missed the final two rounds of the series and finished seventh overall for the season.

Super EnduroCross Results – Round 5

1. Cody Webb, Sherco, 1-3-1

2. Colton Haaker, Husqvarna, 2-1-2

3. Tim Apolle, Beta, 4-6-5

4. Cooper Abbott, KTM, 5-8-4

Super EnduroCross Results – Round 6

1. Cody Webb, Sherco, 1-1-2

2. Colton Haaker, Husqvarna, 4-2-1

3. Max Gerston, GASGAS, 3-3-4

4. Ty Cullins, TM, 2-5-5

5. Cooper Abbott, KTM, 5-6-3

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 165 points

2. Cooper Abbott, 126

3. Max Gerston, 106

OTHER KTM

6. Will Riordan, 85

7. Trystan Hart, 84