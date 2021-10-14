Distributor reveals new ORV tire lineup

With aggressive shoulder lugs and a smooth ride center traction block technology that make it one of the most advanced tires in its class, Legacy Distributing announced the launch of the new Frontline BDC ATV and side-by-side tire lineup.

The Bernice, Louisiana-based company says in a press release that the super aggressive trail tread is its most versatile tire yet. The 10-ply radial bi-directional carcass offers optimal flex for a smooth ride and maximum traction.

The wide contact provides sure-footed trail control and features deep multi-angle shoulder tread for superior rut performance. Reinforced lower sidewall eliminates pinch flats. A deep rim guard protects wheel investments.

The tires feature .75- to 1.5 -inch tread, tames hard pack and digs in loose terrain.

10-Ply Rated Radial sizes:

28-10R14

30-10R14

32-10-R14

32-10R15

33-10R15

35-10R15

6 Ply Rated Radial sizes: 23-9.5R14 is available for golf cart and youth model applications.