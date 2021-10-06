Kawasaki announces 2022 side-by-side lineup

For 2022 Kawasaki has announced a new sport side-by-side lineup ready to take on any adventure. As some of the most durable and reliable machines in the sport side-by-side category, the 2022 Teryx KRX 1000 lineup is built Kawasaki Strong to take on the world’s toughest trails.

Below are details from the official model announcement:

2022 TERYX KRX 1000

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 sport side-by-side is engineered for high adrenaline adventures and conquering tough terrain. Powered by a durable 999cc parallel twin engine, paired with a CVT transmission and centrifugal clutch, the Teryx KRX 1000 has the power to tackle a whooped-out trail and the torque to conquer technical rock crawling sections. It features on-the-fly electronically selectable 4WD and front differential lock as well as two power modes (Full and Low) that allow the driver to set power delivery to suit preference and conditions. A high-rigidity frame with integrated Roll Over Protection Structure (ROPS) positions the wheels as far apart as possible to provide a sure-footed stance, superb cornering and straight-line stability. Obstacles on the trail are soaked up by FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shock units, which combined with long suspension arms give the Teryx KRX 1000 the longest suspension travel in its class. Large 31-inch MAXXIS Carnivore tires were chosen to ride over small obstacles with greater ease, while 15-inch aluminum wheels feature bead-lock rims to hold the tires in place in off-road riding situations.

2022 TERYX KRX 1000 SPECIAL EDITION

The highly dependable and attention grabbing Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition sport side-by-side features a high-grade, award-winning Hifonics audio system. Complete with 6.5-inch door speakers and a 12-inch subwoofer, it offers incredible sound that can be heard – and felt. The compact stereo unit is built into the center console, giving the dash a well-integrated appearance with a new LED screen

2022 TERYX KRX 1000 TRAIL EDITION

Built with the same high-performance features found on the Teryx KRX 1000, the Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition sport side-by-side comes equipped with both front and rear sport bumpers, as well as nerf bars on the sides. A KQR Sport Roof comes as standard equipment on the Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition and helps to shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun. It also features pre-configured mounts that allow for the addition of up to six accessory LED dome lights. A WARN VRX 45 Powersport Winch is fit as standard equipment and has 50’ of durable, aircraft grade 1⁄4-inch steel rope backed by a 4,500 lb. capacity.

