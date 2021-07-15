Registrations rolling in for Accelerate dealer conference

The presentation and speaker lineup is shaping up, but if you have not submitted your application to do a presentation at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, do so today. It’s July 15, so that means it’s Deadline Day for prospective speakers. The dealer-exclusive event will be held Nov. 8-10 at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

Prospective speakers can click this link to complete the application.

Team PSB is pumped to reveal that earlier this week, the first handful of dealers registered for the conference. Dealer registration is $395; industry members can attend for $995. Sponsorship and booth space opportunities are also off and running as the industry will be gathering for the first time at a dealer conference in 2021 since the pandemic. Accelerate sponsors are CDK Global Lightspeed, McGraw Powersports, BadAss Leader and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

The editor already has plans to visit one of his childhood faves — the Varsity — while in Atlanta for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Department of Economic Development

Registration for dealers and industry members is available by clicking here. Might as well get it taken care of today as some of your dealer peers have done to make sure you secure a spot.

“We can’t wait to gather in Atlanta, and apparently dealers and the industry at-large have the same opinion,” said Dave McMahon, editor of Powersports Business and curator of the seminar lineup at Accelerate. “We are appreciative of the support as always as we launch the in-person conference and look forward to helping dealers get 2022 started on the right foot with another profit-building lineup of sessions.”

What’s going to happen in Atlanta? Glad you asked. Plan to be at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 8 for our first event from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will then transition into a Welcome Networking Reception from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Dinner will follow on your own, alongside some new friends and familiar faces — PSB fans all.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, we’ll start with coffee and continental breakfast at 8:00 a.m. Sessions will start at 8:30 a.m. Due to dealer feedback, all sessions will be held in the same room; no more deciding among various session rooms running concurrently. A buffet-style lunch will follow at 12:15 p.m., moving into our Keynote with The Bowtie Economist, Elliot Eisenberg, PhD, presenting “It’s the economy!” from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

Learn more about Eisenberg by clicking here.

After a few more sessions, we will gather again for a networking reception from 4:15 to 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be on your own, with some local dealer attendees and industry members having agreed to provide some recommendations of southern fare.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, it’s coffee and continental breakfast at 8:00 a.m. Sessions follow from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sessions get underway again at 1:00 p.m. and continue through 5:00 p.m. We’ll wrangle up some dinner-on-your-own options again, likely breaking bread alongside your fellow conference attendees to put a proper end to the inaugural event.

Send any Accelerate questions or comments to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com. Also, send a note if you want to join the editor to grab a burger at the Varsity!

Want to be part of the industry’s first gathering since the pandemic as an exhibitor or sponsor? Contact Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com.