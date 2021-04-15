Polaris ‘booming’ and ‘going electric’: report

No strangers to national attention lately, Polaris is catching headlines again – this time with a segment via CNBC. At 14 minutes, the video is rather lengthy and goes in-depth into not only a company’s history and overview, but future direction and goals as well.

Polaris has recently received attention for its pledge to create fully autonomous electric vehicles, its announcement of 22 new snowmobile models for 2022, its partnership with Zero Motorcycles, and a healthy 24% sales increase year over-year-year.



