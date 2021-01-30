Major Feb. 5 announcement coming from OEM

One of the Big Four has revealed that the company will make a “major announcement” on Feb. 5, with a supporting video to provide a bit of a tease.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., is going to showcase the big news on its all-new website at SuzukiCycles.com

This new video featuring the theme “A Generational Shift is Coming. Are You Ready?” is already generating significant buzz across Suzuki’s social media channels and beyond as it alerts viewers to circle back on Feb. 5 to receive the exciting news on SuzukiCycles.com, and also via the recently introduced Suzuki Motorcycle Global Salon online presence from Suzuki Motor Corporation.

“Everyone at Suzuki can’t wait to show you what’s coming in just a few short days,” said Kerry Graeber, VP MC/ATV Sales and Marketing. “This is an exciting time at Suzuki and February 5th can’t come soon enough.”

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com