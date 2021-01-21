Sea-Doo jacket an ideal addition to the PO

While some of us are waiting for the ice to thaw to get back on the water, there’s no better time than the chilly winter months to add a PWC jacket to the purchase order.

Sea-Doo’s Neoprene Ride Jacket is the ultimate cover up when mother nature whips up less than steamy days. The ride jacket is worn over the lifevest to keep your customers warm year round and includes pockets with velcro closures and a hood to keep the splashes from running down their neck.

Even better? There are no rules saying your customers can’t wear this jacket when their feet are on the street.

