2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114: A closer look

Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles combine modern power and technology with authentic American styling to offer a pure riding experience. New for the 2021 Softail line, the Street Bob model receives a displacement upgrade with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine in addition to its stripped-down styling and no-nonsense performance for a new model, Street Bob 114.

Also, new for the 2021 Softail models, the legendary Fat Boy 114 model is restyled with brilliant chrome. Eight Harley-Davidson Softail models range in style from classic to custom to gritty, and each is ready to roll the boulevard or chase backroad adventure.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

The Harley-Davidson Softail chassis offers the look of a classic hardtail frame, but is underpinned by modern suspension for a smooth ride and outstanding handling. A single coil-over shock located between the frame and swingarm is out of view below the seat. The chassis design is optimized to reduce weight without sacrificing stiffness. The rigid-mounted Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine further stiffens the entire chassis and contributes to a platform that delivers strong acceleration and responsive handling and braking performance.

The Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine design with 45-degree cylinder angle maintains classic Harley-Davidson look-sound-feel. Because it is rigid mounted in the frame, the engine is equipped with dual counter-balancers to cancel primary vibration at idle for improved rider and passenger comfort. Four-valve cylinder heads (two exhaust and two intake valves per head, eight total) promote airflow through the engine and contribute to power output, and dual spark plugs ensure more complete combustion to maximize power and efficiency. Advanced cylinder head design, dual knock sensors, and precision cooling allow a 10.0:1 compression ratio for strong torque output and acceleration, while a single camshaft helps reduce mechanical noise so a richer exhaust tone can predominate.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

NEW Street Bob 114 Model

The Street Bob 114 model is a tough-looking bike that was intended to be ridden hard. The lightest-weight Softail model equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 motorcycle is a quick-and-nimble ride with power to spare — 9 percent quicker 0-to-60 mph and 13 percent quicker 60-to-80 mph in fifth gear than the previous Street Bob model with Milwaukee-Eight 107 power. This bike displays authentic bobber attitude, from its mini-ape handlebar to the chopped rear fender. The digital riser gauge keeps the front end clean and uncluttered, like the speedometer got stripped off and tossed on the work bench. The price leaves budget room for Screamin’ Eagle performance upgrades and further customization.

Street Bob 114 Model Features

Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine: The most power offered from the factory in a Softail chassis: 119 ft. lbs. torque at 3000 rpm. 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust. Free-flowing Ventilator air cleaner with exposed element and 114 badging.

Stripped-down styling: Chopped fenders, mini ape handlebars, smooth-top 3.5-gallon (13.2 liter) fuel tank, Black steel laced wheels, and blacked-out engine with bright chrome push rod tubes.

2-Up Seating:Standard passenger pillion and foot pegs.

Rear monoshock suspension with under-seat on-shock preload adjuster to set ideal pre-load for rider and passenger weight.

Dual bending valve front suspension responds quickly to inputs and keeps the front wheel planted for impressive braking and handling performance.

Technology: Digital instrumentation inset in handlebar riser, USB charging port, keyless ignition, security system.

Signature LED Headlamp: Brilliant LED headlamp features a surround of Signature LED elements.

Exclusive paint scheme features a Harley-Davidson script logo over the secondary color with the classic “Number One” logo on the fuel tank. Available colors: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, Deadwood Green

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Refreshed Fat Boy 114 Model

With its steamroller stance the Fat Boy model remains one of the most physically imposing motorcycles in the Harley-Davidson portfolio. Refreshed styling for 2021 brightens its look as brilliant chrome replaces the satin chrome finish on the powertrain and exhaust, the front end, the rear fender struts and the console.

Fat Boy 114 model features

Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine: The most power offered from the factory in a Softail chassis: 119 ft. lbs. torque at 3000 rpm. 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust. Free-flowing Ventilator air cleaner with exposed element and 114 badging.

NEW Bright Chrome Styling

Engine Covers: Chrome or polished engine covers and rocker covers.

Exhaust: 2-into-2 staggered chrome mufflers with chrome shields.

Front End: Chrome headlamp nacelle, fork covers and riser highlight the massive front end.

Chrome Details: Rear fender struts, tank console, and Ventilator air cleaner cover are finished in brilliant chrome.

Lakester Wheels: Solid aluminum Lakester wheels (18-inch front and rear) with massive Michelin Scorcher 11 160mm front and 240mm rear tires, the widest tire set offered on a Harley-Davidson model, give the Fat Boy model its steamroller stance.

Trimmed Fenders: Trimmed front and rear fenders exaggerate tire size for added presence.

Five-gallon fuel tank is topped with a bullet hole console for added custom detail.

High-Performance Air Cleaner: Ventilator air cleaner with exposed filter element helps increase air flow to the engine.

Signature LED Headlamp: Brilliant LED headlamp features a surround of signature LED elements. Headlamp is mounted in a bold nacelle specific to the Fat Boy model.

Technology: Keyless ignition and security system are standard equipment, USB charging port adds convenience.

Rear Suspension: Remote hydraulic pre-load adjustment of the mono-shock rear suspension is accomplished by simply turning a knob located below the seat, making it easy to dial in the ride and adjust for rider and passenger weight.

Front Suspension: Dual bending valve front suspension responds quickly to inputs and keeps the front wheel planted for impressive braking and handling performance.

Braking: Front and rear disc brakes provide confident stopping power. Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is standard equipment.

Available Colors: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, two-tone Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black

NEW Softail Performance Accessories

Screamin' Eagle Softail Models High-Flow Exhaust System

The Screamin' Eagle High-Flow Exhaust for Softail models provides bolt-on performance and is optimized for use with Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 128/131 Stage IV Kits or the Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine in Softail models. It helps extract maximum horsepower and torque and further boosts performance by reducing exhaust system weight by more than 20 percent compared to the Original Equipment exhaust system. The system is offered in durable Satin Black or Stainless finishes. Designed by Harley-Davidson engineers as part of a Screamin' Eagle system, header length is properly tuned, back pressure is ideal, and restriction is minimized.

Replaces the stock head pipe and mufflers with large-diameter, free-flowing head pipes and matching muffler.

Mandrel-bent and TIG welded stainless steel headers are meticulously assembled with race shop precision for perfect fitment on the motorcycle.

2-into-1 full exhaust system reduces weight and provides serious performance look.

Pre-tapped for stock or wide-band O2 sensors for easy, emissions-compliant installation.

Use the Screamin’ Eagle Street Performance Tuner to tune ECM specifically to match performance upgrades.

Fits 2018-later Softail models (except FXDR 114, Fat Boy/114 and Breakout/114). Compliant 49-State, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Also fits 2018-20 Softail models sold in Mexico.

Screamin’ Eagle Softail Model Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage III Kits

This Stage III kit has been developed for the Softail motorcycle rider looking for a solid “seat of the pants” increase they can feel every time they roll on the throttle. The bump-up in displacement and compression deliver a significant increase in torque and power over stock.

The Stage III 107CI to 119CI upgrade delivers up to 23 percent more horsepower and 17 percent more torque compared to the Original Equipment engine configuration. The 114CI to 122CI upgrade increases power by up to 15 percent and torque by 13 percent when compared to the Original Equipment engine configuration. The kits are eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage III 107CI to 119CI Kit – Black Highlighted or Black Non-Highlighted

Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage III 114CI to 122CI Kit – Black Highlighted

Kits include the following Screamin’ Eagle components:

Screamin' Eagle 4.155 Big Bore Bolt-On Cylinders

Screamin' Eagle Forged 11.0:1 High-Compression Pistons and Rings

Screamin' Eagle SE8-447 Torque Cam

Screamin' Eagle High Capacity Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin' Eagle Stage III Timer Cover & Insert

Multi-layer coated Head Gaskets

Cylinder Base and Cam Cover Gaskets

Kit Features

Most necessary gaskets and seals

Factory engineered by Harley-Davidson as a complete performance system.

Delivers increased throttle response throughout the entire RPM range.

Produces flexible roll-on passing power, reducing the need to downshift.

Delivers excellent stop-light to freeway speed on-ramp acceleration.

Patented Big Bore cylinder design permits installation without removing the engine from the motorcycle, saving installation time and cost.

49-State U.S. EPA compliant. Refer to www.H-D.com/Shop for status.

Additional 2021 Softail Models

Softail Standard: The essential Harley-Davidson cruiser experience: A lean Bobber profile steeped in attitude; classic Vivid Black paint highlighted with gleaming chrome and polished finishes; the most-attainable entry point to Harley-Davidson Big Twin ownership.

Low Rider S: High bars and horsepower define this performance-first cruiser; premium suspension components are tuned for aggressive riding stoked by the power of a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine; styling cues inspired by the coastal build scene.

Softail Slim: A stripped-down, low-slung bobber brings old-school styling into the modern era; black steel laced wheels, tuck-and-roll seat cover, Hollywood handlebar, bobbed fenders.

Sport Glide: Power, performance, and versatility; an aggressive factory-custom cruiser outfitted with a detachable fairing and rigid clamshell saddlebags; ideally suited for light touring, cruising or commuting.

Fat Bob 114: A burly street-eating muscle machine; inverted race-style forks, dual front disc brakes, 2-1-2 performance exhaust, Milwaukee-Eight 114 power; a cruiser that thinks it’s a sport bike.

Heritage Classic: All-American vintage style with modern performance; locking vinyl-covered saddlebags, detachable windscreen, chrome steel laced wheels and front hub covers; choice of Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine with chrome styling or Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with dark styling.

Note: The Low Rider, Deluxe and FXDR 114 models will not be produced for 2021; the Breakout 114 will be available only in some international markets.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com