CFMOTO launches EV brand ZEEHO, Cyber Concept scooter model

Thirty years after the company’s founding, Hangzhou, China-based CFMOTO has entered into the EV market with the launch earlier this month of its ZEEHO brand and a Cyber Concept scooter.

In August 2018, CFMOTO launched its EV Division to embrace the upcoming challenges. To better appeal to the new industry trend, CFMOTO proposed ZEEHO, the new EV brand to the market.

The Cyber Concept from CFMOTO's ZEEHO EB brand, revealed in December 2020.

The “Life Amplified” branding aims at providing enjoyable moments and a trendy lifestyle to young generations through a tech-driven product, with a user-comfort focused experience and lifestyle accessories.

CFMOTO, known for its high-quality and large-displacement motorcycles, side-by-sides and ATVs, is adopting the ZEEHO tech-driven design concept not only by applying the most artistic design to highlight the beauty of technology, but also integrating cutting-edge technology into product functions.

According to the current developments, CFMOTO will officially launch mass production in the first half of 2021 for the domestic market in China.

Looking at the ZEEHO specifications, the new product will be powered by a premium pouch-style lithium-ion battery manufactured by Farasis Energy. It packs in 4kWh of energy, giving a NEDC effective range of 130+km.

CFMOTO's Minje Lai revealed the company's ZEEHO EV brand.

The battery has passed automotive-grade safety tests and with CFMOTO’s self-developed BMS (Battery Management System) has a 2,500 cycle lifespan, or eight years and up to 300,000km combined with operating temperatures of -20° to 55°, which makes it suitable for usage in most climates around the world.

Range anxiety is resolved with a fast-charging that allows for 80% to be recharged in 30 minutes.

All that power is then converted into kinetic energy via a “Cobra powertrain,” with a conversion efficiency of 92%.

The “Cobra powertrain” is driven by a 10kW, IP67-certified, water-cooled, mid-mounted engine, delivering a whopping 213nM of torque that will propel the vehicle from 0-50km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 110 km/h.

Putting that energy to the ground are Pirelli high-performance tires mounted on lightweight chassis, manufactured with the same high-tech processes as used by KTM.

High-performance suspension with adjustable damping was then balanced and calibrated in global multi-environment road conditions by professional riders, giving the end-user confidence and control in any road conditions.

Furthermore, safety is of the most importance. That’s why the ZEEHO Cyber Concept is equipped with Bosch powered stability control, which is controlled through ZEEHO’s “Just Ride” system, giving riders a choice of three riding modes: Eco, Street and Sport.

Brembo’s 215mm disks give all the stopping power needed with ABS for additional safety, additionally six high-resolution cameras provide a 360° obstacle warning system.

The overall design is user-comfort focused and tech-driven, which reflects throughout the vehicle:

Determined and progressive design coupled with fluid body lines, recognizable double winglet neon lights, LED headlights.

The user-customizable dashboard is fitted with smart-communications, which enables functions such as the keyless system (mobile unlock), voice commands, remote diagnostics through the ZEEHO App and much more.

In addition, to ensure vehicle security, ZEEHO has a positioning system installed that uses five live-tracking systems (GPS, Beidou, Cellular, Galileo, Glonass) that can be tracked using the ZEEHO App.

ZEEHO App can also provide users with 24-hour social networking. The ZEEHO AR helmet and ZEEHO lifestyle accessories debuted with the model unveiling and are leading the trend for users of Generation Z.