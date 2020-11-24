Black Friday: Dealer offering $20 gift card to all for same-day use

There are Black Friday deals to be had for customers heading into your dealerships this week. Powersports Business scoured dealership websites and connected with several other dealership staff to find out some of the most impactful Black Friday/Saturday sales.

$20 dealership gift card to anyone who walks into the dealership to spend that day. Limit one per family. Minimum ticket of $20.

$50 off any Stacyc

Starting Black Friday through Dec. 22, be entered into a drawing to win a Trail Master Mini Bike when you purchase a Major Unit

$19.99 Cortech helmet bags

25% off Harley-Davidson boots

$5 off $50; $20 off $150 or $75 off $500 on purchase of Indian accessories, apparel, lubricants and parts

$1 Bob Price is Right Contestants — This is your spot. 100% MX gloves for $1 a pair

$20 ZOX in-stock helmets

20% off in-stock helmets and apparel

$100 off $1,000 or $50 off $250 and $20 off $100 purchase

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com