Dealership staffer chalks up 59 unit sales during June

The top sales staffers of the month program started by Powersports Business earlier this year is continuing to gain steam.

The latest powersports dealership sales staff member to put up an impressive number of new and pre-owned unit sales for the month of June 2021 is TJ Brashers from Jonesboro Cycle & ATV, who sold 59 units.

“I have always had a passion for anything powersports related,” Brashers told Powersports Business. “Whether it be a motorcycle, ATV, or UTV, I have loved riding it. When you already have a passion, it is easy to sell. I can relate to everyone that walks in the door. I am glad to have this opportunity to do something I love and put Jonesboro Cycle on the top in the powersports industry!”

