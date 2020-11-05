U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association extends partnership for 2021

With a shared vision of growing the sport of motorcycling through great coaching, the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) announced the continued support of an instrumental partner for 2021, Husqvarna Motorcycles.

“Husqvarna Motorcycles is incredibly involved in our organization’s goals and holds a seat on our board. We are excited to continue the growth of this organization that has been fueled since the beginning by the relationship,” said USMCA executive director Christy LaCurelle.

To date, USMCA has certified over 215 motorcycle coaches in the dirt bike and sport bike space and looks forward to a bright future. Funding from the partnerships will help USMCA grow the USMCA’s behind-the-scenes support team for coaches and riders.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is a founding partner of the USMCA and is a key factor in many of USMCA’s milestones and provided valuable resources to assist in foundational events and development of the brand.



“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with USMCA and to continue the momentum in growing the sport of motorcycling,” Husqvarna Motorcycles president John Hinz said. “USMCA is helping to break down the entry barriers of learning to ride by offering a well-structured platform that emphasizes coaching uniformity. They are not only creating space for new riders of the sport, but a lifetime pathway to enjoying motorcycle riding and racing. We have been a proud partner since the beginning and we are excited to see the entire industry support the USMCA and their certified coaches.”

MotorcycleCoaching.org is a platform where riders and parents can go to find a USMCA Certified coach local to their zip code. The website has picked up momentum and over the summer, USMCA saw over 2,500 viewers on the website looking for a motorcycle coach.

The USMCA team is working at a rapid pace to assist coaches with the USMCA Certification process, obtain affordable general liability insurance for their coaching business, setting up their MotorcycleCoaching.org Coach Profile pages, and have been working to generate new benefits for Certified coaches such as industry discounts, incentives for new motorcycle owners to get coaching and more.