A dealership that had been in business for more than 50 years proved to provide an ideal location for a successful and growing competing dealership. Del Amo Motorsports has acquired the 21,000 square-foot shop formerly known as Mid Cities Motorsports to bring its Los Angeles-area storefront count to five.

Powersports Business staff reporter Nick Longworth checks in with longtime Del Amo operations manager Claudia Perez to get the scoop.

