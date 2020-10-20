Retirement plans lead to For Sale sign on dealership

If Penn State football and Harley-Davidson motorcycles are in your wheelhouse, dealership broker George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services might have an ideal landing spot for you.
#1 Cycle Center Harley-Davidson in State College, Pennsylvania, home of Penn State University, is for sale as the seller is looking to retire.
Here are some of the details:
- Located in the home of Penn State University and the Nittany Lions.
- Beautiful, state of the art facility.
- A must-see "compound" with plenty of room for events and expansion.
- Huge upside potential.
- Large dealer assigned territory.
- Significant Harley-Davidson Units in Operation.
- Seller is looking to retire.
An email to george at performancebrokerageservices.com is all it takes to get the conversation started.