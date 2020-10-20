Retirement plans lead to For Sale sign on dealership

If Penn State football and Harley-Davidson motorcycles are in your wheelhouse, dealership broker George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services might have an ideal landing spot for you.

#1 Cycle Center Harley-Davidson in State College, Pennsylvania, home of Penn State University, is for sale as the seller is looking to retire.

Here are some of the details:

Located in the home of Penn State University and the Nittany Lions.

Beautiful, state of the art facility.

A must-see "compound" with plenty of room for events and expansion.

Huge upside potential.

Large dealer assigned territory.

Significant Harley-Davidson Units in Operation.

Seller is looking to retire.

An email to george at performancebrokerageservices.com is all it takes to get the conversation started.