Honda Europe expands Forza scooter lineup for 2021

Honda Motor Europe announced that 2021 will see a step change in the evolution of Honda’s sports/GT Forza scooter brand. The all-new flagship Forza 750 joins the line-up, alongside the new Forza 350 and an upgraded version of the perennially popular Forza 125.

The Forza range of sit-in scooters has forged its premium reputation on a unique mix of qualities: GT road presence and comfort for two; sporty, agile handling; vigorous engine performance; attractive styling; superior practicality, and tech-heavy specifications.

2021 Honda Forza 125

The new Forza 750 exudes all these qualities in abundance. It is powered by a torque-laden 750cc parallel twin engine, with cutting edge features including throttle by wire, multiple engine modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Dual Clutch Transmission. While the engine and frame combination provide sporty around-town performance, the dimensions are pure GT, with ample legroom, wind protection and comfort for both rider and pillion.

The steel frame is wrapped in classy and desirable styling, with full LED lighting and practicality from features such as the Honda Smart Key, 22 liters of internal storage space and an integrated USB charger. The Forza 750 is also the first Honda to come equipped with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which integrates the functionality of the rider’s smartphone with the machine, allowing management of phone calls, text messages, music and navigation by voice or by use of the buttons on the left switchgear.

2021 Honda Forza 750

A 50cc capacity increase sees the Forza 300 evolve into the new Forza 350 for 2021. The new eSP+ engine sees a significant increase in power while delivering strong accessible torque from the bottom up for sharper acceleration. Fuel efficiency of 30km/l (WMTC mode) gives a potential 340km+ from the 11.5L tank. Styling and aerodynamic updates include an additional 40mm of adjustment on the electric screen.

For 2021, the Forza 125 now comes equipped with HSTC as standard, with styling and aerodynamic updates that mirror those of the Forza 350. Both the Forza 125 and Forza 350 have enough space under the seat for two full sized helmets, now come with a USB charger as standard and are equipped with the Honda Smart Key system.