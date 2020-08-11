NHTSA recall affects 2,700 motorcycles

A recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration potentially affects more than 2,700 motorcycles equipped with anti-lock brake systems.

Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling certain 2019 Scout and Scout Bobber motorcycles equipped with Anti-Lock Brake Systems (ABS). After the manufacturing process, air may remain trapped within the brake system, possibly reducing brake performance. Reduced brake performance can increase the risk of a crash.

The potential number of affected units is 2,742.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will perform a brake fluid bleed of the front and rear ABS to evacuate the air, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a recall start date. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is 1-18-07. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA Recall number 19V-156.