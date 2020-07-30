Kandi America plans August EV launch; $12,999 after tax credits

Garland, Texas-based SC Autosports, LLC was acquired in 2018 by Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. to be its exclusive U.S. distributor, operating as Kandi America. Today, the company announced the formal launch “of the most affordable electric vehicles on the U.S. market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”

In conjunction with the launch, it has unveiled the “Kandi. Auto EVolution for all” campaign that centers around a live virtual launch event on Aug. 18 to kick-off pre-sales and allow customers to put a fully-refundable $100 deposit down for models K27 and K23, which will be available for delivery in fourth quarter 2020.

“Electric vehicles have been valued for years for their efficiency, sustainability and innovation. However, owning the ‘it’ car often eluded consumers who desired a great EV alongside all the other comforts of modern living. Kandi changes that and revolutionizes the EV-buying experience for many,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “At Kandi, we are on a mission to make electric cars accessible for all. With these first two models, we are starting an Auto EVolution that will allow anyone, regardless of their financial status, to afford a reliable, high-tech EV.”

The virtual launch will take place at 10 a.m. CST on Aug. 18. Participants will engage in a meaningful experience, including an exclusive look at the sleek design and advanced technology features of models K27 and K23. Kandi will also conduct a drawing, with the lucky winner receiving a model K23. Registration for the giveaway will open in August.

Priced at $12,999 after federal tax credits, the K27 is the compact model with ample interior space that can comfortably accommodate up to four passengers. The car features a 17.69 kWh Lithium battery and a driving range up to 100 miles, making it an ideal automobile for urban driving.

For those in the market for a larger vehicle with more trunk space, the K23 is an affordable option at $22,499 after federal tax credits. The size of a small SUV, this model includes a 41.4 kWh Ternary Lithium battery and a driving range of more than 180 miles.

“This is an exciting time for Kandi Technologies as we successfully roll-out the sales of the K27 and K23 in the United States,” said Kewa Luo, Investor Relations Director of Kandi Technologies Group. "Since early 2019, we have been working hard to identify the right distributor, secure regulatory approvals and demonstrate readiness for success in this emerging and dynamic market. With those milestones achieved, we now look forward to this exciting next phase of growth.”

To register for the virtual event, visit www.drivekandi.com.