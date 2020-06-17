80th Rally’s on, Chip reveals RATT, ZZ Top among acts

The City of Sturgis this week voted to join the long list of 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hosts, and the Buffalo Chip is celebrating with a massive announcement.
Rally-goers will rock out this August at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip to a full lineup of nightly entertainment. Seven chart-topping musical acts have contracted to join the entertainment lineup that already includes concerts to be performed by ZZ Top and Puddle of Mudd, plus Team Certified’s professional boxing The Takedown matches, eight custom motorcycle shows, motorcycle drag racing, burlesque dance and aerial acrobatics acts and more.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip Headlining Entertainment Schedule
Friday, Aug. 7
Lita Ford
The Flaunt Girls
Saturday, Aug. 8
Puddle of Mudd
The Flaunt Girls
Motorcycles As Art Aug. 8 – 15
Schools Out Chopper Show
Sunday, Aug. 9
Black Label Society
The Flaunt Girls
FXR Show and Dyna Mixer
Bell Brawl
Monday, Aug. 10
Ratt
The Flaunt Girls
V-Twin Visionary Bike Show
Legends Ride
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Buckcherry
The Flaunt Girls
The Takeover – Team Certified Sports Professional Boxing
Sportster Showdown
Biker Belles
Women & Wheels Bike Show
Mini Bike Show
Wednesday, Aug. 12
ZZ Top
The Flaunt Girls
All Brands Bike Show & Bagger Blastoff
Rusty Wallace Ride
Thursday, Aug. 13
Headlining Band To Be Announced
The Flaunt Girls
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show
30th Annual Freedom Celebration
Friday, Aug. 14
Eagles of Death Metal
The Flaunt Girls
Saturday, Aug. 15
Reverend Horton Heat
The Flaunt Girls
More band and entertainment announcements are coming soon.