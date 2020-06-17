80th Rally’s on, Chip reveals RATT, ZZ Top among acts

The City of Sturgis this week voted to join the long list of 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hosts, and the Buffalo Chip is celebrating with a massive announcement.

Rally-goers will rock out this August at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip to a full lineup of nightly entertainment. Seven chart-topping musical acts have contracted to join the entertainment lineup that already includes concerts to be performed by ZZ Top and Puddle of Mudd, plus Team Certified’s professional boxing The Takedown matches, eight custom motorcycle shows, motorcycle drag racing, burlesque dance and aerial acrobatics acts and more.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip Headlining Entertainment Schedule

Friday, Aug. 7

Lita Ford

The Flaunt Girls

Saturday, Aug. 8

Puddle of Mudd

The Flaunt Girls

Motorcycles As Art Aug. 8 – 15

Schools Out Chopper Show

Sunday, Aug. 9

Black Label Society

The Flaunt Girls

FXR Show and Dyna Mixer

Bell Brawl

Monday, Aug. 10

Ratt

The Flaunt Girls

V-Twin Visionary Bike Show

Legends Ride

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Buckcherry

The Flaunt Girls

The Takeover – Team Certified Sports Professional Boxing

Sportster Showdown

Biker Belles

Women & Wheels Bike Show

Mini Bike Show

Wednesday, Aug. 12

ZZ Top

The Flaunt Girls

All Brands Bike Show & Bagger Blastoff

Rusty Wallace Ride

Thursday, Aug. 13

Headlining Band To Be Announced

The Flaunt Girls

Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show

30th Annual Freedom Celebration

Friday, Aug. 14

Eagles of Death Metal

The Flaunt Girls

Saturday, Aug. 15

Reverend Horton Heat

The Flaunt Girls

More band and entertainment announcements are coming soon.