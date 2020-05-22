Honda dealers donate 15,000 face shields to healthcare facilities

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Honda’s Powersports Division and its nationwide dealer network are collaborating to provide 15,000 face shields to healthcare facilities and first responders that are in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The face shields, which were produced and assembled by Honda manufacturing facilities in the USA, began shipping last week.

Partnering with supplier Stratasys, Ltd., and using a modified version of a design provided by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Honda harnessed its operations and the skills of associates at five different Honda facilities. At the same time that 3D printers were used to manufacture parts for the face shields, a number of Honda engineers applied their own ingenuity to develop a new method of manufacturing face-shield frames, using injection-molding technology normally utilized to make components for Honda and Acura vehicles.

Masks are being provided to 56 facilities in 23 states. At the same time, local American Honda dealers are being encouraged to offer continued support to frontline healthcare providers and first responders in their areas.

“At American Honda, we value the opportunity to work in a number of communities in the U.S., and it’s a privilege to be in a position to be able to support this country’s heroic healthcare workers,” said Chuck Boderman, Powersports Division vice president at American Honda. “We’re pleased that we could leverage our associates’ ingenuity and our facilities’ capabilities to produce these face shields, and to collaborate with our incredible dealer network on distribution. We hope that the PPE will prove to be helpful as we all unite during this unprecedented time of challenge.”

In addition to this face-shield project, American Honda has been involved in a number of other initiatives to address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including assembling components for ventilators; pledging $1 million to provide the most vulnerable North American communities with food; engaging and empowering its associates in North America to help people in need in their local communities while maintaining social distancing; and donating 200,000 items including gloves, N95 masks, alcohol wipes, half-mask respirators and other types of protective gear.