All-new motorcycle limited to 30 bikes in U.S.

A premium British motorcycle brand has introduced the first motorcycle officially linked to the James Bond franchise, but there aren’t many of them. In fact, only 30 of the 250 total bikes being produced will be available in the U.S.

Here’s the press release from Triumph Motorcycles America:

In December 2019, Triumph announced a new official partnership with EON Productions, revealing the dynamic action feature of Triumph motorcycles in the forthcoming 25th James Bond Film, No Time To Die.

To celebrate this iconic collaboration, Triumph, the premium British motorcycle brand, is proud to introduce the first ever official motorcycle directly linked to the Bond Franchise. The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is an ultra-rare, limited edition Scrambler 1200 motorcycle featuring a unique 007 design scheme and limited to a production of just 250 models worldwide, with only 30 marked for the United States and 5 for Canada.

This special Bond Edition motorcycle was inspired by the incredible custom Scrambler 1200 action vehicles featured in No Time To Die and has all of the top specification Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE’s exceptional performance and capability, together with premium higher-value details.

Beautiful and unique James Bond design scheme

Premium 007 bodywork, including:

 Beautiful exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding;

 Premium real leather seat with embroidered logo;

 Unique Bond TFT instrument startup screen.

o Distinctive 007 paint scheme inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the 25th film.

o Blacked-out finishes, including:

 Black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard;

 Elegant black forks;

 High-value engine badges with gold accents;

 Black powder coated swingarm and sprocket cover;

 Black anodized grab rail, sump guard and infills.

o Beautiful features and details, including:

 Fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds;

 Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps;

 Machined front brake reservoir;

 Black rear wheel adjusters;

 Stainless steel headlight grill.

Ultra-rare limited edition

o 250 worldwide production

o Each with a numbered edition plaque and unique badging

All of the Scrambler 1200 XE exceptional performance & capability

o Thrilling twin-powered performance - 90 PS / 89 BHP @ 7,400 rpm & 110 Nm / 81.1 LBFT @ 3,950 rpm

o Category-dominating capability

o Class-leading state-of-the-art technology, specification and equipment

o Breathtaking Scrambler style

The new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is available to order in markets around the world from today.

Based on the top-spec Scrambler XE’s category-dominating performance and capability, the Bond Edition also benefits from class-leading technology, specification and equipment, together with the addition of beautiful and unique higher-value details and finishes.

Beautiful and Unique 007 Design Scheme

Inspired by the Scrambler 1200 action vehicles ridden in No Time To Die, the new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition showcases the celebration of an iconic British partnership amplified by its premium Sapphire Black paint scheme, featuring an iconic oversized Triumph tank badge and brushed decal foil knee pad with hand-painted gold coachline. Additional exquisite 007 branding includes a beautiful exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with pressed 007 branding, premium real leather seat with embroidered logo and a unique 007 TFT instrument startup screen.

All of this comes on top of a whole host of beautiful blacked-out features, including premium black anodized rear mudguard, grab rail and sump guard, black forks, high-value engine badges with gold accents, black powder coated swingarm and sprocket cover. To perfectly complement the Bond theme and blacked-out premium finish, the Bond Edition is equipped with a range of unique higher value details and features, including a high-level front mudguard with unique black anodized finish,

fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds, a premium Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters and a stainless steel headlight grill.

Ultra-Rare Limited Edition

With only 250 ever being sold worldwide (30 in the United States and 5 in Canada), the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition will be one of Triumph’s most exclusive and desirable Modern Classics. Featuring a beautiful individually-numbered plaque billet riser clamp, each one will be completely unique and never to be repeated.

Every Bond Edition owner will also receive a special tailor-made handover pack unique to their bike, featuring a numbered letter hand-signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor, a beautiful Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition bike cover, and a premium leather rucksack.

All of the Scrambler 1200 XE Exceptional Performance & Capability

The highly desirable Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is based on the top-spec Scrambler XE and delivers exceptional performance and capability.

Thrilling performance

The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition offers category leading torque and a dedicated ‘scrambler tune’. The charismatic 270° firing interval ensures a smooth, linear power delivery from the slick six-speed gearbox. Evolved specifically for the Scrambler, the 1200 engine provides 89 HP @ 7,400 rpm, and additionally, is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 81.1 LB-FT at a low 3,950 rpm.

Delivering the Scrambler soundtrack is a beautifully crafted twin high-level exhaust system with stainless steel headers and an Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps for a deep punchy scrambler sound.

Just like all the new generation Bonnevilles, the Scrambler 1200 engine offers leading modern classic capability with ride-by-wire, as well as a sensitively incorporated liquid cooling system for enhanced performance and cleaner, more fuel efficient riding.

Category-dominating capability

Taking the capability to the highest level, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition features a class-leading standard of rider-focused technology, including:

2nd generation TFT instruments

The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition features Triumph’s latest generation full-color TFT instruments with a unique 007 startup screen, a stylish design and two information layout design themes that can be personalized. This also allows the rider to update the startup screen message with their name.



6 riding modes, including ‘Off-Road Pro’

The Bond Edition features Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control setting to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

On top of these five modes, this Scrambler 1200 also features the ‘Off-Road Pro’ mode, which delivers our most off-road focused setup for advanced adventure riding and scrambling. The ‘Off-Road Pro’ mode turns ABS and traction control off, and uses the ‘Off-Road’ throttle map.

Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control — supported by an IMU

The motorcycle is equipped with Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control as standard. These maintain the optimum braking performance and automatically adapt the level of traction control depending on the riding conditions and the lean angle.

IMU — Inertial Measurement Unit

An advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed in partnership with Continental, supports the optimum function of the Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control and takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate active safety features.

All-LED lighting with *DRL headlight

The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition comes with all-LED lighting, including 5-inch headlight, tail light with attractive diffused opacity detailing, and indicators (in applicable markets). The headlight also incorporates LED Daytime Running Light (*in applicable markets) which provides excellent visibility and a distinctive light profile.

Illuminated backlit switches

The switches on the Scrambler Bond Edition are backlit from LEDs housed inside the switch cubes, enhancing rider interaction and improving control by giving a soft glow in all lighting conditions.

Torque assist clutch

Designed to reduce clutch lever effort for the rider, bringing a lighter touch and feel to the clutch and making it easier to ride, and for longer.

Keyless ignition

Triumph’s keyless ignition system is fitted as standard on the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. The system recognizes the proximity of the keyless fob and then enables ignition via the switch cube mounted start button. There is also the ability to disable the key’s wireless transmission function at the touch of a button for even greater security.

Heated grips

Heated grips are also fitted as standard to the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition and are neatly integrated with a button on the left hand grip, providing greater rider comfort, with two modes.

Cruise control

Electronic cruise control is fitted as standard to the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. This is a single button system fitted into the left hand switch cube. This feature can be easily accessed while riding for maximum convenience and safety.

USB charging

The new Bond Edition features a 5-volt USB power socket for charging personal equipment. This is integrated into a new foam-lined storage box under the seat.

My Triumph Connectivity System and App

With TFT instrument styles designed specifically for connectivity, the optional My Triumph Connectivity System and App seamlessly enable phone call and music operation, turn-byturn navigation, and GoPro control – all accessed via the switch cubes and displayed on the TFT screen.

Class-leading specification & equipment

With a unique Öhlins collaboration, plus a dedicated Scrambler chassis tailored for focused off-road capability and comfortable rider ergonomics, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition delivers an exceptional dual-purpose ‘classic and adventure’ capability.

The Bond Edition features premium fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units with piggyback reservoirs that deliver category-leading wheel travel (250 mm) and suspension capability, for amazing off-road capability and ground clearance.

Topping off the high-specification engineering innovation there are premium Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, adjustable folding foot controls, and first-in-class tubeless tires and spoked 21-inch front wheel.