Honda announces Android Auto integration for Gold Wings

Honda announced that Android Auto will be integrated with the current-model Gold Wing. At no additional cost, customers with Android 5.0 or later smartphones and the Android Auto app will be able to seamlessly enjoy application services such as music, phone calls and messaging. When utilizing it while riding a Gold Wing, connection with a Bluetooth headset (sold separately) will also be required. App and communication costs may apply. The method to update software is planned to be available in mid-June, 2020.

Since the Gold Wing GL1000 went on sale in North America in 1975, the Gold Wing series has evolved as Honda's flagship model for over four decades. In October 2017, the all-new Gold Wing was announced in North America, becoming the world's first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay integration. Navigation features to enhance the ride experience and application-specific services have been well-received by many customers.

Android Auto is a simple way for customers to use a phone on the motorcycle. With a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions, it is designed to minimize distraction so riders can stay focused on the road. Android Auto makes it easy to access favorite music, media and messaging apps while on the motorcycle. With Google Assistant on Android Auto, riders can stay focused, connected and entertained, keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the handlebar, while using their voice to help with their day.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration coming to more models, Honda plans to bring more comfort and convenience to customers' motorcycle lifestyles worldwide.