National Powersport Auctions launches app for dealers

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has released a newly designed dealer mobile app for both iOS and Android.

Through the NPA App, dealers have the tools to succeed at the tip of their fingers. They’re able to lookup vehicle values, preview auction inventory, view vehicle condition reports, create watch lists and place proxy bids on any units of interest.

“We’re extremely excited to launch the NPA Dealer App,” said Jim Woodruff, NPA’s chief executive officer. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier to do business with us, and this achieves that goal.”

According to Ryan Keefe, vice president of marketing for NPA, “With one-tap access to the NPA Value Guide, dealers will never fear taking a trade-in again. This comprehensive pricing tool gives current real-time market prices and assists with projecting returns on powersports inventory.”

The app also gives qualified dealers the ability to sell inventory through consignment or NPA Direct Buy.

The list of features the app offers is endless, including the ability for dealers to bid on units offered on NPA eSale, view their inventory, make decisions on pending bids, and manage their dealer account. NPA Simulcast will be added to that list of features shortly.

“We are already working on the next set of features for the app and NPA Simulcast is at the top of the list,” confirmed Keefe.

Dealers can download the app today through the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information about the app, please visit NPAuctions.com.