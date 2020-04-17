Honda implements 2-week furlough for salaried U.S. staff, associates

Here’s an April 15 news release from Honda that announces that the majority of the company’s salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period:

As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production and business operations in North America.

In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.

The following actions are in response to the continued steep decline in sales across the automobile and powersports industries:

Automobile

Honda is extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in Mexico through April 30. Honda began its automobile production suspension in Mexico on March 23.

As previously announced, Honda has suspended production for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1. Honda began its automobile production suspension on March 23.

Powersports

As previously announced, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, has suspended production through May 1. HSC originally suspended its production on March 26.

Business Operations

The majority of our salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period.