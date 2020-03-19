Tucker offering enhanced drop ship program

During a time of continued uncertainty, it’s always nice to know exactly where your business partnerships stand. In a move that offers transparency, Tucker has provided an open letter to its dealer partners about the current state of business.

In a letter addressed “Dear Valued Tucker Dealer,” the company detailed its plan to support its dealers by:

• Enhanced drop-ship program to incentivize customers limiting their store visits

• Turnkey social media assets that help you deliver the message to your customers

• Continued messaging to the market about the power of powersports

Declaring itself "open for business" for the time being, the message ended by saying, “United by powersports, we’re in this together, and we look forward to riding this through jointly with you. We thank you for your trust in Tucker Powersports and for your business.”