­­Find It Now GPS, producer of the original Early Warning GPS Security System, continues to expand its consumer reach after being announced as an official Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride (SCMR2020) sponsor, according to Women’s Motorcycle Tours.

"My reason for supporting the SCMR2020 is simple; I think what Alisa Clickenger and Women's Motorcycle Tours is doing by encouraging women riders is important for many reasons not least of which is new riders to our industry. New ridership is of paramount importance for our industry to continue to grow," said Mike Connors, Founder and CEO of Find It Now GPS (FIN).

A rugged, shock- and water-resistant device, the FIN can be used on motorcycles and powersports vehicles of any kind to send an alert via text and email. It also tracks and interfaces with any police department for quick recovery – offering the best security and tracking system in the world.

The companyis offering a special SCMR2020 price to all event participants, plus will contribute a $25 donation for each sale to Final Salute, Inc. – the SCMR2020 official charity. The company will also assist in obtaining installation for riders and will arrange – at no additional cost – for each rider to be able to track their movements and share in real-time with friends and family.

"Personal security is an important issue for female motorcyclists, and our bike's security is of paramount importance to all motorcycle riders," said Alisa Clickenger, "As an event organizer I am deeply concerned about ensuring the safety of everyone's motorcycle during the event, and I am thrilled that Find it Now GPS is supporting us and offering a very special price for their devices to our audience. The synergy between our event charity being Final Salute, Inc., which supports homeless female veterans, and Find it Now GPS being veteran owned and operated makes them a sponsor particularly aligned with everything we stand for at Women's Motorcycle Tours and on the SCMR2020."