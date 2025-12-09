Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

SSR heads to AIMExpo with new models and dealer-focused strategy

The StaffDecember 9, 2025

SSR Motorsports is rolling into its hometown show as AIMExpo lands in Anaheim, Jan. 7–9, giving dealers an early look at the brand’s 2026 lineup. The Santa Fe Springs-based manufacturer says this year’s expo is especially important as it ramps up EFI integration across the line and prepares to debut a new full-size model.

SSR will showcase its full 2026 lineup at Booth #1887. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

“AIMExpo has always been a big part of our annual outreach,” says CEO William Li. “It’s a key opportunity to show dealers what’s coming and how we plan to support them moving forward—especially with the show practically in our backyard.”

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Scot Harden added that the move to Anaheim only strengthens the event’s draw. “AIMExpo keeps getting better. Launching our new model line and catching the Supercross opener the same week — what more could a powersports enthusiast ask for?”

SSR will showcase its full 2026 lineup at Booth #1887, located on the right-hand side toward the back of the hall.

Tags
The StaffDecember 9, 2025

Related Articles

Auction for a Cause

NPA opens donations for 2026 AIMExpo charity auction

November 18, 2025

Denago Powersports sets sales record, expands dealer network ahead of AIMExpo

November 13, 2025
Honda AIMExpo

Honda to spotlight innovation at AIMExpo 2026, invests $9.6 million in ATV plant

November 12, 2025
Turn 14 Powersports

Turn 14 heads to AIMExpo with new brand launches, racing partnerships

October 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.