SSR Motorsports is rolling into its hometown show as AIMExpo lands in Anaheim, Jan. 7–9, giving dealers an early look at the brand’s 2026 lineup. The Santa Fe Springs-based manufacturer says this year’s expo is especially important as it ramps up EFI integration across the line and prepares to debut a new full-size model.

“AIMExpo has always been a big part of our annual outreach,” says CEO William Li. “It’s a key opportunity to show dealers what’s coming and how we plan to support them moving forward—especially with the show practically in our backyard.”

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Scot Harden added that the move to Anaheim only strengthens the event’s draw. “AIMExpo keeps getting better. Launching our new model line and catching the Supercross opener the same week — what more could a powersports enthusiast ask for?”

SSR will showcase its full 2026 lineup at Booth #1887, located on the right-hand side toward the back of the hall.