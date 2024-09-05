Syracuse, New York dealership burglarized

According to News Channel 9 WSYR Syracuse, seven kids and one adult are being accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of motocross bikes from Preferred Powersports following a break-in at the dealership. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27.

Police say the front glass and wall were smashed after a car drove into the store. The suspects were later caught in Onondaga, New York. Brandon Correia, a 24-year-old of Syracuse is now facing burglary and grand larceny charges.