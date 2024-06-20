Tractor Supply teams up with Revionics’ AI platform

Revionics, a provider of retail pricing, promotion, markdown and advanced analytics solutions, recently announced that Tractor Supply Company has selected its intelligent pricing platform to help scale loyalty-enhancing pricing across its retail network.

Tractor Supply operates over 2,200 stores and has a strong e-commerce presence. The retailer selected Revionics’ Base Price and Markdown applications to provide advanced capabilities to streamline and automate pricing decisions across locations and products, even as consumer demand, market conditions, and other factors continue to shift.

“Tractor Supply is focused on providing customers with what they need at the everyday low prices they deserve. Our collaboration with Revionics plays an important role in our ability to offer customers the most attractive prices. The scale and sophistication of Revionics, along with the ability to price at a localized level, have been extremely strategic for our business. We look forward to the continued benefits from their technology platform.” Matt McGrath, Tractor Supply’s vice president of pricing, events and presentation

A Revionics customer since 2010, Tractor Supply continues to find new ways to leverage artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and science to deliver prices that satisfy customer expectations and achieve positive outcomes.

“With its deep understanding of its customers, convenient neighborhood locations and investments in customer-centric pricing, Tractor Supply is doing all the right things to continue to serve its customers with legendary service and earn their sustained loyalty,” says Scott Zucker, general manager at Revionics, an Aptos Company.